Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 7.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $176.33 and last traded at $173.42. 66,858,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 92,226,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.66.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $423.70 billion, a PE ratio of 598.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.