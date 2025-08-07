Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 61,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC now owns 25,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

