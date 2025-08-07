Passage Bio (PASG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.80) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Passage Bio Price Performance
Shares of PASG stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.81.
Insider Activity at Passage Bio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.
About Passage Bio
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
