Passage Bio (PASG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2025

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.80) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Passage Bio Price Performance

Shares of PASG stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity at Passage Bio

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 11,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $81,060.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 320,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,440. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 66,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $379,275.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 591,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,584.16. This represents a 12.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 128,848 shares of company stock valued at $733,658 and have sold 29,182 shares valued at $197,233. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PASG

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

