Passage Bio (PASG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.80) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 11,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $81,060.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 320,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,440. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 66,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $379,275.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 591,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,584.16. This represents a 12.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 128,848 shares of company stock valued at $733,658 and have sold 29,182 shares valued at $197,233. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

