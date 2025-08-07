PAVmed (PAVM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PAVmed from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th.

About PAVmed

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.