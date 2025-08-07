PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,507 put options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof578% compared to the average volume of 370 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.46 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

