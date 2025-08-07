Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 43,600,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 45,409,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

