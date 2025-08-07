Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 121.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Power Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPSI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

