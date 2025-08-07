Precigen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,357 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof288% compared to the average daily volume of 1,637 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $540.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. Precigen has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.17.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 279.20% and a negative net margin of 3,728.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,276,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after buying an additional 410,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $4,755,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

