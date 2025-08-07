Promising Travel Stocks Worth Watching – August 5th

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, Booking, Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Kyndryl, and American Express are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the travel and tourism sector, including airlines, hotels, cruise lines, online booking platforms and related service providers. Their performance is closely tied to consumer travel demand, economic conditions, fuel and labor costs, and external events like health crises or geopolitical developments. Investors often track these stocks to gauge the health of the travel industry and to capitalize on sector-specific trends and recoveries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $9.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $946.34. 1,549,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,808. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $805.06 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $982.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $984.78. The firm has a market cap of $419.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,708,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,691,156. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $14.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,462.07. 122,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,291.80 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,571.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,081.53.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,851,166. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $279.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. 64,393,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,183,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Kyndryl (KD)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded down $7.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. 13,039,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.91. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,942. The stock has a market cap of $207.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.10. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $329.14.

