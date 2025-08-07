ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,300,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMDV opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.98 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.