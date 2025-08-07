Q3 Earnings Forecast for Kellanova Issued By DA Davidson

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kellanova in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on K. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $9,142,577.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,555,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,896,164.94. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $101,431,163 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 59.84%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.