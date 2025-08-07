Q3 Earnings Forecast for MDLZ Issued By DA Davidson

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

