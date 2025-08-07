Q3 Earnings Forecast for NOG Issued By Capital One Financial

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Saturday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE NOG opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

