Q3 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Lowered by Barrington Research

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNK

Cinemark Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,677.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.