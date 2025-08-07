Q3 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Increased by Roth Capital

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $120.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,434 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 376,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.