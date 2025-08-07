Q3 EPS Estimates for GTLS Lowered by Capital One Financial

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

GTLS stock opened at $198.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 118.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

