Q3 EPS Forecast for IDEXX Laboratories Lifted by Analyst

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ FY2025 earnings at $12.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $16.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.95 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $722.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $624.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.49. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $688.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.