QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Head-To-Head Comparison

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get QXO alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QXO and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 8 1 3.11 NantHealth 0 0 0 0 0.00

QXO currently has a consensus target price of $32.7143, indicating a potential upside of 71.32%. Given QXO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QXO is more favorable than NantHealth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO 30.08% 1.58% 1.30% NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares QXO and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of QXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QXO and NantHealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $55.95 million 198.12 -$1.07 million ($10.05) -1.90 NantHealth $67.68 million 0.00 -$67.78 million ($7.65) 0.00

QXO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

QXO has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QXO beats NantHealth on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QXO

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About NantHealth

(Get Free Report)

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.