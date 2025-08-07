Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). In a filing disclosed on August 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CDW stock on July 9th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) on 7/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 7/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 7/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) on 7/9/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 7/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 7/9/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) on 6/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 6/20/2025.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average of $175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $231.38.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

