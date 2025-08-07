Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). In a filing disclosed on August 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Entegris stock on July 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 7/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 7/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) on 7/9/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 7/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 7/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 7/9/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) on 6/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 6/20/2025.

Entegris Trading Down 1.5%

ENTG opened at $72.23 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $119.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in Entegris by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

