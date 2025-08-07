Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT). In a filing disclosed on August 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Krispy Kreme stock on July 29th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/18/2025.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 6.0%

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $583.66 million, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $4.75 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Krispy Kreme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,440.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

