Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WTW Q3 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $325.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.58 and a 200-day moving average of $316.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $271.01 and a twelve month high of $344.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 222.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 252.05%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $2,112,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 257,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

