Research Analysts Set Expectations for BCRX Q3 Earnings

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.59 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25,631.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,620,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 3,022,769 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,677,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 971,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.