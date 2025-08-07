Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,296.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,261.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on REZI shares. Oppenheimer raised Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,754,501 shares in the company, valued at $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $66,067.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,709.44. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

