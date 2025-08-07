Reviewing AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) & The Competition

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) is one of 260 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AirSculpt Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AirSculpt Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirSculpt Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00 AirSculpt Technologies Competitors 460 2109 4655 233 2.63

AirSculpt Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential downside of 39.02%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.58%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AirSculpt Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

91.5% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AirSculpt Technologies $180.35 million -$8.25 million -24.60 AirSculpt Technologies Competitors $1.24 billion $32.01 million -27.64

AirSculpt Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AirSculpt Technologies. AirSculpt Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

AirSculpt Technologies has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirSculpt Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -14.07, meaning that their average stock price is 1,507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirSculpt Technologies -8.79% -15.63% -6.30% AirSculpt Technologies Competitors -261.35% -105.16% -20.52%

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool. In addition, it provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas, such as the stomach, back, and buttocks; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient’s own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. The company’s body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. It operates various centers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.