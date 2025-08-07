Reviewing Teads (TEAD) & Its Competitors

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Teads to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Teads and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teads -5.27% -2.18% -0.74% Teads Competitors -261.35% -105.16% -20.52%

Volatility & Risk

Teads has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teads’ competitors have a beta of -14.07, indicating that their average share price is 1,507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teads 0 1 0 0 2.00 Teads Competitors 460 2109 4655 233 2.63

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teads and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Teads presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.78%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.46%. Given Teads’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teads is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teads and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teads $889.88 million -$710,000.00 -3.53 Teads Competitors $1.24 billion $32.01 million -27.64

Teads’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Teads. Teads is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Teads shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Teads shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teads beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Teads Company Profile

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company’s Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

