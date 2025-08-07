Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, agrowthof133.3% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Price Performance

RXEEY opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

Rexel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.0706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%. Rexel’s payout ratio is currently 78.33%.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.