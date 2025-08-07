Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Price

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $138.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

