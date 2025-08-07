Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “$148.00” Price Target for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Royal Bank Of Canada set a $148.00 price target on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

EXR stock opened at $138.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

