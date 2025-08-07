Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 37.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 110.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

SBRA stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

