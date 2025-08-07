Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.2813.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.9%

Schlumberger stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

