Seaport Res Ptn Boosts Earnings Estimates for nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a research note issued on Sunday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVT. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE NVT opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

In other news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $10,710,219.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,705.16. This trade represents a 62.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $1,594,808.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,636.96. The trade was a 36.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,246 shares of company stock worth $17,115,842 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,128,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,886,000 after acquiring an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

