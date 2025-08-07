Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) & Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Security Federal has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $87.55 million 1.12 $9.81 million $3.12 9.82 Synovus Financial $3.43 billion 1.93 $482.46 million $5.21 9.16

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Synovus Financial 0 7 11 0 2.61

Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $60.7778, suggesting a potential upside of 27.29%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Security Federal.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 13.07% 11.37% 0.73% Synovus Financial 21.52% 16.20% 1.31%

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Security Federal pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Security Federal on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and multi-family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. In addition, it offers commercial and agricultural business loans secured by business equipment, furniture and fixtures, inventory, and receivables, or unsecured; and consumer loans including home improvements, residential lots, mortgage, automobiles, boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and education. The company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and insurance agency services, such as auto, business, and home insurance. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances, and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. It through branch offices in Aiken, Lexington, Richland and Saluda counties in South Carolina and Columbia; and Richmond counties in Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, trust management, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

