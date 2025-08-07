Sen. John Boozman Sells Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). In a filing disclosed on August 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mondelez International stock on July 31st.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 7/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) on 7/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) on 7/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4%

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.