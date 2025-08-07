Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from GBX 250 to GBX 325. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seplat Energy traded as high as GBX 269.50 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 66690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.50 ($3.51).

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 456 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Seplat Energy in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEPL

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

About Seplat Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 205.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.