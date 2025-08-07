Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.2857.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 367,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,543,518.88. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,767.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,391 shares of company stock worth $11,869,925. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 157.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 53.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13,353.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 98,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $144.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

