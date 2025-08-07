Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 375 ($5.01) to GBX 405 ($5.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th.

CPI stock opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.19. The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 358.50 ($4.79).

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 21.63 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capita had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

