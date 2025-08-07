Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 375 ($5.01) to GBX 405 ($5.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th.
View Our Latest Report on Capita
Capita Price Performance
Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 21.63 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capita had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.
Capita Company Profile
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.