Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.08) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

LON DOM opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.71) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 196.20 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 356 ($4.76). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 251.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33. The company has a market cap of £792.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($21,239.65). 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

