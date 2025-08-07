Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Expands By 135.1%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,400 shares, agrowthof135.1% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNG opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

