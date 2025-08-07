Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Expands By 135.1%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,400 shares, agrowthof135.1% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ AGNG opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76.
Global X Aging Population ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.
Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
