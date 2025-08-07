Short Interest in Raytech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RAY) Grows By 48.6%

Raytech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,500 shares, agrowthof48.6% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Raytech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Raytech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Raytech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Raytech Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of RAY stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. Raytech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Raytech Company Profile

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

