Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.9% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 61,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

JPM opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $301.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

