Sidoti Csr Has Negative Outlook for Unisys FY2025 Earnings

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Unisys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Unisys’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $483.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on UIS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unisys

Unisys Price Performance

NYSE:UIS opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Unisys has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $281.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 858,516 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 15.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 246,660 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 5,559,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 224,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 220,404 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.