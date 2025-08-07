Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 106368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.85 target price (up from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Standard Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 201,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Standard Resources Trading Up 17.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

About Silver Standard Resources

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

