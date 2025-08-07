SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

