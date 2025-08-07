SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Buys 74 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £125.06 ($167.06).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Jonathan Davies purchased 66 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £124.74 ($166.63).

On Friday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 77 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £124.74 ($166.63).

On Wednesday, May 14th, Jonathan Davies purchased 75 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £125.25 ($167.31).

SSP Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 168.80 ($2.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.61. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 134.10 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 196.30 ($2.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSP Group ( LON:SSPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. SSP Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that SSP Group plc will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.27) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.81) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.27) to GBX 330 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 235 ($3.14).

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSP Group

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.