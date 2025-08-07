SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Buys 74 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £125.06 ($167.06).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 7th, Jonathan Davies purchased 66 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £124.74 ($166.63).
- On Friday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 77 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £124.74 ($166.63).
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Jonathan Davies purchased 75 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £125.25 ($167.31).
SSP Group Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 168.80 ($2.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.61. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 134.10 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 196.30 ($2.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SSPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.27) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.81) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.27) to GBX 330 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 235 ($3.14).
Read Our Latest Analysis on SSP Group
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.
