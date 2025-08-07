Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Medical Properties Trust Put Options (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 40,657 put options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof40% compared to the average volume of 28,983 put options.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,742,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,028 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,404,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95,525 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,927,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 281,591 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

