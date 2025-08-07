Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 25,901 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof190% compared to the average volume of 8,941 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 42.4% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 39.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $31.03.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

