Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,063 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ XENE opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

