Strawberry Fields REIT (STRW) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect Strawberry Fields REIT to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.
Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of STRW stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.90.
About Strawberry Fields REIT
