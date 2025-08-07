Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.96.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $46.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,949,340. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

